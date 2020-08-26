Kells bridge closed to traffic while it's being repaired

The iconic Kells bridge is currently closed to traffic as works take place to repair the damaged wall on its five-arched side.

The R697 road at Kells Bridge, will be closed to vehicular traffic until Monday, August 31. Diversions are in operation. In so far as practical, local access is being facilitated but no through access is permitted over Kells Bridge.

Kilkenny County Council has said it appreciates the public’s co-operation and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Knocked

The bridge wall was badly knocked and partially demolished in May when a tractor and trailer collided with it. A senior council engineer has said that the cost of the repairs are expected to be significant with consultant reports, specialist stone masons, scaffolding and traffic management required.