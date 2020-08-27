Kilkenny motorists! Gardaí conducting speed checks on busy road to 'protect motorists'

Attention to motorists on the N76 Kilkenny to Callan Road.

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit are conducting speed checks in the 50kn/h Special Road Works Zone to protect workers and motorists.

The road surface is unfinished and slippery. Fines and three penalty points have already been issued over the last two days.

Road works are continuing for another three weeks.

Gardaí added: "Thank you for your patience, please allow extra time for travel between Callan and Kilkenny."