Garda appeal for information following number of thefts in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a burglary of a domestic garage in Maudlin.

A ride on lawnmower and strimmer were taken from the garage which is adjacent to the house.

The red Castle Garden lawnmower and strimmer were last seen at 10pm on Monday night and were noticed missing at 9am on Wednesday.

The lawnmower is worth €1,800 and gardaí are appealing for information.

Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of four sides of a galvanised trailer.

The sides of the trailer were left at the side of the house in Greenfields on Freshford Road while the owner was on holidays between August 18 and 25. Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.