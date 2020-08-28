Kilkenny’s medispa honoured with All Star Business Award

Kilkenny’s laser and skincare specialists, Mint Medispa has received a massive boost as it receives All Star accreditation in 2020.

Mint Medispa by Pembroke Kilkenny, located in the heart of the city has been honoured with a prestigious award proving that All-stars are not just for the GAA in Kilkenny.

The Business All-Stars is a national recognition programme which shines a spotlight on the very best businesses in Ireland, the Business All-Stars celebrates a business’ success and entrepreneurship in a way that positions a business, a product or service as ‘best in class’ all of which builds more trust, more authority and credibility. To date over 300 Irish companies have received Business All-Star Accreditation from the foundation and have joined TRIBE – The Register of Irish Business Excellence.

Mint Medispa is passionate about client care and serious about skin. The Mint team are highly knowledgeable and provides the highest quality services which delivers incredible results.

Lucie Dowling, Business and HR Manager, Pembroke Kilkenny said,

‘We are thrilled the hard work and dedication of our team has been recognised, In the Medispa industry trust is everything for the client, Mint has developed a team that customers trust and confide in but not only do our customers trust in one therapist, they believe in the team and their professionalism. The three rounds of judging, encouraged us as a team to engage with each other and highlight our core values.’

The medispa’s commitment to providing the highest level of expertisein microneedling, customised facials, hydrodermabrasion and many other specialised treatments including the exclusive Bio Penta facial technology, convinced the judges that Mint was worthy of the All Star status.

The past number of years has seen Mint receive many awards. This year alone, the Medispa was a nominee in the 2020 HR Awards – nominated for Best Employee Engagement Strategy and also received an award for RSVP Best Medispa award 2019. Its parent company, Pembroke Kilkenny has also recently received Tripadvisor’ s highest honour, Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner in the Best Romance category in Ireland, and in the top 1% of hotels globally.

Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair, Adjudiaction Board- All Star Awards said,

"Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny have successfully navigated three rounds of auditing which proved their performance, trust and customer-centricity. The auditing process has left us in no doubt as to Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny’s suitability for Business All-Star accreditation and their inclusion in The Register of Irish Business Excellence (TRIBE)."

Mint Medispa at Pembroke Kilkenny are following government guidelines and all therapists have completed the Dermalogica Clean Touch Certification programme for both client and therapist safety. If customers would like the spa feeling from their own home, Mint have also introduced an at home facial kit. For more information see www.mintkilkenny.com











