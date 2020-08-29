The legendary Rob Strong looks set to take Kilkenny by storm

He may be 73 years old but Rob Strong, as his name suggests, is still going strong!

The Derry Legend with the sensational blues/soul voice, is celebrating an amazing 55 years on the road this year!

His forthcoming biography (available in November 2020) features tributes from many of Ireland’s top musicians. Household names such as Johnny Logan, Phil Coulter, Colm Wilkinson, Brian Coll, Don Baker, Paul Brady, Brush Shiels and Eric Bell pay huge respect to the Godfather of Irish Soul. Rob still has that unique distinctive voice that saw him mesmerise audiences all those years ago!

The Rob Strong Band recorded many singles on various labels, such as Scoff, Good Vibration and Polydor Records and played all the top venues in Dublin, including residencies at The Lower Deck, Portabello, on Mondays, The New Moran Hotel on Thursdays and The Coconut Grove in Stillorgan on Fridays. The band also sold out many gigs at The Sportsman's Inn and The Baggot Inn.

In 1986 Rob Strong’s iconic album ‘Hollywood Nights’ was recorded LIVE in The Coconut Grove. The LP achieved the amazing distinction of being the longest album sleeve in the world - a three-metre long gatefold containing signatures of 6,000 adoring fans. It is available on Spotify today.

To say that the musical talent runs in the Strong family is a huge understatement! Rob’s father, Robert, was an accomplished accordion player while his son, Andrew Strong, hit the big time at the tender age of 17, when he wowed audiences all over the world with his rendition of ‘Mustang Sally’ in the smash hit 1991 movie ‘The Commitments’.

Rob was vocal coach for Andrew and the singers in the band and occasionally plays bass guitar with Andrew’s band today. Nowadays his daughter Niamh sometimes guests with Rob but is making waves in the industry in her own right and has just started touring theatres with her Eva Cassidy Show, to rave reviews.

The magnetic pull of performing live is still every bit as strong for Rob today. After touring Ireland's finest theatres with Don Baker to huge acclaim in 2018, Rob continues to perform in this, his fifty fifth year on the road. Not many artists can claim to have continuously played live for the last six decades!

Sean Behan, on lead guitar, is already being described as one of the country’s finest guitarists while Cormac Crowley on the kit is superb! All in all, with the band playing tunes from the last six decades, a fabulous night out is guaranteed!

Rob Strong plays the Watergate on September 11 at 8pm.

Book Now at watergatetheatre.com or call the box office on 056 7761674!