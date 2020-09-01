Two suspects detained following substantial cannabis seizure in Kilkenny

Two suspects are being detained following a substantial drugs seizure in Kilkenny.

Gardaí in Kilkenny conducting an Operation Thor anti crime checkpoint on the Tullaroan Road tonight stopped a vehicle at the checkpoint with no tax or NCT.

When the vehicle was searched approximately €7500 worth of cannabis was located and two occupants of the car were arrested. A follow up search of a house in Kilkenny city yielded approximately €2500 worth of cannabis and a significant amount of cash. Both suspects are being detained under Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act.