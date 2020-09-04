The Godfather of Irish Soul plays in Kilkenny following recent sell out shows

After two sold out shows in the last two weeks, at Theatre Royal Waterford and The Wexford Arts Centre, Rob Strong brings his band to the Watergate Theatre this Friday at 8pm.

He may be 73 years old but Rob Strong, as his name suggests, is still going strong! The Derry Legend with the sensational blues/soul voice, is celebrating an amazing 55 years on the road this year! Rob fronted one of the finest of all the showbands, The Plattermen for seven years from 1967 to 1974.

In the early 1970s nobody in Ireland personified the raw energy of rock and blues music like Rob Strong. He even once turned down the offer of joining the world-famous Deep Purple! In 1974, as the disco music began to replace the showbands, Rob formed a band with Johnny Logan called The Giants. Also included was Johnny’s brother Mick O’ Hagan, who later went on to front Stepaside. Rob and Kelley starred in a band called Las Vegas between 1975 and 1978 while Rob and the Rockets were hugely popular all over Ireland for the next three years.

To say that the musical talent runs in the Strong family is a huge understatement! Rob’s son, Andrew Strong, hit the big time at the tender age of 17, when he wowed audiences all over the world with his rendition of ‘Mustang Sally’ in the smash hit 1991 movie The Commitments. Rob’s daughter is another fabulous talent is making waves in the industry in her own right and tours Ireland with her Eva Cassidy Tribute show.

His forthcoming biography by his manager, Paul Holland will be available in November. The book features huge tributes and extensive interviews with many of Ireland’s top musicians including Johnny Logan, Phil Coulter, Colm Wilkinson, Brian Coll, Frankie McBride Don Baker, Paul Brady, Brush Shiels, Eric Bell, Paddy Cole and Pat Shortt.

A limited number of tickets are available from the Watergate Theatre for the show on September 11. Book now at watergatetheatre.com or call 056 7761674.