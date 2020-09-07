Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 7, 2020

Mary Huq (nee Reid)

Mary Huq (nee Reid) of London and formerly of Kells, Co. Kilkenny died peacefully in England on September 1, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Maudie. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, husband Syed, daughter Sáara, sons Sharif and Aron, son-in-law Mike, grandson Aneiran, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary's funeral will take place in London and a Memorial Mass will take place in Kells at a later date.

Mary Finnerty (née Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Mary Finnerty (née Dwyer) of Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon/Strokestown, Johnswell, Kilkenny.



Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sisters Bessie, Bridie, Sr. Anne Bernadette and her brothers Patrick & Martin. Deeply regretted by her daughter Theresa, sons John & Patrick, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Marie & Eoin, great-grandchild Tom, sister Teresa, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 7, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Mary's Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people including family and friends.

Patrick (Paddy) Murray

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Murray of Cathedral Square, Kilkenny City and formerly of Pearse Street, Kilkenny peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Martina, Sharon, Sinead and Padraig, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Tom and Seamie, sister Marie, sons-in-law Paddy and John, daughter-in-law Tami, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The Murray family would like to thank the doctors, palliative care team and nurses, who took great care of Paddy in his final weeks.

Requiem Mass for Paddy was celebrated on Sunday (September 6) at 2pm in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny.

Elizabeth (Lily) McGrath (née McGee)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) McGrath (née McGee) of Outrath, Foulkstown, Waterford Road, Kilkenny in the loving care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Elizabeth (Lily), beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Derek, Miriam, Emer and Brian, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Henry and Michael, daughters-in-law Mary and Bernie, grandchildren Kevin, Ciara, Orla, Tara, Brian, Kate, Aaron and Ella, relatives, neighbours and friends. The McGrath family would like to thank in a special way the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home for the care and attention shown to both Lily and themselves over the past number of weeks.

Removal from her home in Outrath on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown at 12 noon. (Max of 50 people in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Casey (née Quigley)

The death has occured of Philomena Casey (née Quigley) (Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny) on September 5 (peacefully) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Beloved mother of Catharina and Stephanie. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sister Veronica, brothers Tom and Stephen, sons-in-law Martin and Terry, grandchildren Luke, Philip, Rachel and Finbar, great-grandchildren Luki, Patrick and Ella, her extended family and friends.

May Philomena Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private removal to St. Mary's Cathedral will take place on Monday arriving at 7.10p.m. (approx). A private Requiem Mass for Philomena's family and close friends will be celebrated on Tuesday (Sept. 8th) at 12 noon (maximum of 50 people in the Cathedral) with burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery (via Dean Cavanagh Place).

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Philomena's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Teresa Byrne (née McCauley)

The death has occurred of Teresa Byrne (née McCauley) of Altamount Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on September 4, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital.

Teresa, beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Leo, Declan, John, Mairead, Colette, Paudie and Ady. Sadly missed by her husband and family, brother Michael, sisters Kathleen and Frances, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Teresa Rest in Peace

By request, Teresa will repose in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (7th Sept.) from 4 o'clock with funeral prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30 o'clock for family and close friends. (max 50 people in church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Philip Bartley

The death has occurred of Philip Bartley of Ashleigh Court, College Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny/Fermoy, Cork on September 5, at St. Luke's Hospital, Philip, beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Ken, Brian and Niamh, sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Gerry and Freda, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Maria, grandchildren Conor and Dylan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Philip Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Philip will be celebrated on Monday (7th Sept.) at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends. (Max 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Elizabeth O'Mahony (née Morrissey)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Mahony (née Morrissey) Baronsland, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on September 4, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Elizabeth, beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mother of Diarmuid, Michael, Mary, Theresa, William and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Veronica, son-in-law Terry, daughters-in-law Diane, Eileen and Fiona, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Elizabeth will be celebrated on Wednesday (9th Sept) at 11am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge for family and close friends. (Max of 50 people in church). Interment afterwards in Tullaherin Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass and interment can be viewed online by clicking on the following link

https://youtu.be/QxD7OqIf1pU



Samuel Edward Harper

The death has occurred of Samuel Edward Harper of Sandford's Court, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny peacefully, after a short illness at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Annie. Much loved father of David, Albert, Gordon, Doughlas, daughter Dorothy. Daughters-in-law Mary, Margaret and Beryl, son-in-law Harry, brother Leonard, sister Edith, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

With adherence to government guidelines on public gatherings, a funeral service will take place in the Presbyterian church, New Road, Kilkenny, at 2pm on Friday, 11th September, with burial in St Kieran's Cemetery.

Maureen Forristal (née O'Shea)

Maureen died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, in the presence of her family and in the care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Edmond (Eamon) and sadly missed by daughters Kathleen and Maura, sons Bill and Dermot, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Miriam and Nollaig, grandchildren Anne, Deirdre, Triona, Doireann, Cliona, Emma, Ed, Catherine, Paul, Anthony, Eamon and Senan, her great grandchildren, sister Eileen, brothers Tom, Breanndán and Mike, her sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Sean.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, at 11am on Tuesday, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. For live streaming Click Here.

A word of thanks to all who cared for Maureen at home, in St Columba's Day Care Centre, in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and all who 'looked out' for her.

In accordance with HSE Covid Guidelines, a maximum of 50 people in the church.

Margaret (Peggy) Aylward (née Greene)

Margaret (Peggy) Aylward (née Greene), Smartscastle, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny died on September 6, peacefully, at home. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Buddy), sons Damien and Fergal, daughter Aisling (Ferguson), grandchildren Orla, Saoirse, Shayla, Hayley and Dion, son-in-law Luke, daughter-in-law Kamile, brother Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Peggy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, September 7, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal on Tuesday, September 8, to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Peggy's family can do so below. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Anne McDermott (née Dewberry)

The death has occured of Anne McDermott (nee Dewberry) (7 O'Loughlin Court, Kilkenny) on September 5, unexpectedly, at home, Anne, beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Alex, Joe, Josephine, James and the late Mary, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Liam, Patsy and George, sisters Mary, Gladys, Pauline, Josephine and Ellen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated on Wednesday (9th Sept) st 10.30am in St. John's Church for family and close friends. (max of 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com