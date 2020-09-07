House ransacked during burglary in Callan

A house was ransacked and a number of items stolen during a burglary at a house in Ahenure in Callan.

The property was broken into on Wednesday (September 2) between 7am and 5.15pm. The sitting room window was forced open and the house was ransacked. Two tv’s (make and model unknown), and three mobile phones, 2 Huawei and a Samsung Galaxy X3, were taken.

Gardaí in Callan are also investigating a break in at a premises in Tullamaine House, Callan between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

A workshop was broken into between 5pm on Wednesday and midday on Thursday, nothing was taken. The lock on an adjoining office door was broken and a quantity of coins were taken.

The lock was broken on another workshop door again nothing was taken.

Anyone with information should contact Callan gardaí.