Deaths in Kilkenny, September 8, 2020

Christopher (Christy) Power

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Power of Carrigcloney, Glenmore, Kilkenny on September 7, 2020 in his 91st year.

Christy died peacefully, surrounded by the caring staff of Medical 5 in University Hospital Waterford.

He will be sadly missed by his niece Rose, extended family and his close friends and neighbours in Carrigcloney. He is predeceased by his sister Catherine.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross on Tuesday (September 8) from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Social distancing guidelines apply.

Funeral to arrive at Saint James' Church, Glenmore for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings a max of 50 people in the church please.

Anne McDermott (née Dewberry)

The death has occurred of Anne McDermott (nee Dewberry) (7 O'Loughlin Court, Kilkenny) on September 5, 2020, unexpectedly, at home.

Anne, beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Alex, Joe, Josephine, James and the late Mary, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Liam, Patsy and George, sisters Mary, Gladys, Pauline, Josephine and Ellen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated on Wednesday (September 9) at 10.30am in St. John's Church for family and close friends (max of 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com