Chairman of Kilkenny County Council welcomes funding for Disability and Older Persons Grant Scheme

Kilkenny County Council has been granted €228,810.79 in government funding for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme, according to Council Chairman Andrew McGuinness.

The funding comes as part of an €18 million nationwide package announced by Minister Darragh O’Brien this morning.

Welcoming the local allocation, Chairman Andrew McGuinness said, “this is very positive news for Kilkenny as it will mean that funding will now be available for many households that need to make adaptions to facilitate a family member that may be elderly with mobility issues or may have a disability.”

“The home adaptions that these grants cover can drastically improve the quality of life for someone with a disability or a mobility issue. In my view, these grants are some of the most important grants that are provided through Kilkenny County Council and so Im delighted that this funding has been allocated,” he said.

The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

“These grants have a very important role in helping people with a disability and people who are elderly and less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes. In that regard I welcome this allocation and look forward to seeing it benefitting those who need such assistance,” concluded Chairman McGuinness