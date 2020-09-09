Kilkenny wants visitors to re-discover their medieval county with an innovative tourism campaign

Kilkenny Tourism has announced a new campaign that highlights the deep rooted medieval history of the county.

‘Living History, Loving Kilkenny’ wants visitors to explore the county’s 900-year-old history by visiting the range of attractions that are associated with its deep rooted past.

From Ireland’s Medieval Mile, outdoor adventures and cultural attractions, to an award winning food destination; historic houses and castles, Kilkenny is a unique county for its medieval heritage and is now set to expand their cultural offering with this innovative campaign.

As part of the Living History, Loving Kilkenny campaign, some new events and attractions have lined up some great exhibitions for visitors to explore, among the many recent attractions that are now open are:

Butler Gallery

Butler Gallery in Kilkenny City which, nearly 80 years after its inception has reopened its doors in a new-but-ancient venue at the historic Evans’ Home in Kilkenny City. Built in 1818, Evan’s House was originally the site of a 12th Century Augustinian priory and later the Anglican church of St John Evans.

Butler Gallery has a history in Kilkenny dating back to the second world war and has reopened with an exhibition from Photographer Amelia Stein. Visit: www.butlergallery.ie

CONNECTED Sculpture Trail

Many of the streets, gardens and buildings of Kilkenny have been transformed with an incredible series of outdoor exhibitions. CONNECTED brings together over 30 incredible works by 20 artists, designers and craftspeople using multiple sites along Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile to create a unique outdoor exhibition experience and sculpture trail. The exhibitions are open until October. Entry is free. For information: www.kilkennyarts.ie/programme/ kilkenny-connected

Medieval Kilkenny Tour

Kilkenny has just launched a new audio guide for visitors. Entitled ‘Medieval Kilkenny Tour’, the audio story recounts the beginnings of the city in the 6th Century, when a monastery was founded by St Canice, and follows the fascinating history of the city through the centuries. The guide is designed with the visitors in mind and can be streamed to mobiles, tablets and computers. Visitors can download the guide at: www.abartaheritage.ie/product/ medieval-kilkenny-tour/

Commenting on the ‘Living History, Loving Kilkenny’ campaign, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Brian Tyrrell said; “This campaign is responding to the huge surge in the ‘Culturally Curious’ visitor. These tourists are seeking to rediscover the history of our county and get to the very fibre of Kilkenny by cycling through our cobblestone streets, ambling through the medieval mile, but yet enjoying the modern aspects of our city with our award winning restaurants, hotels and activity centres.”

He added: “Kilkenny is the perfect example of where medieval meets modern and as a city, we have blended both to create a campaign that will appeal to both young and old.”