Deaths in Kilkenny, September 10, 2020

Patrick (Paddy, God) Holden

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy, God) Holden of 16 Upper Cottages, Borris who died at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by the Doyle and Holden families, relatives and close friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with Covid Restrictions a private wake will take place for relatives and close friends at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 11 am on Friday followed by burial in Tinnahinch Cemetery.

Due to Covid Restrictions a maximium of 50 people can enter the Church, but people can enter the Churchyard / Graveyard while observing social distancing. If you wish to offer condolences you can leave a message on the link below.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam.

Liz Knox (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Liz Knox (née Phelan) of Suir Crescent, Mooncoin, Kilkenny on Wednesday, 9th September 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Liz will be sadly missed by her loving husband Christy, daughters Sinead (Walsh), Eithne (Knox) and Aisling (Skerritt), sons-in-law Dick and Austin, grandchildren Shona, Louise, Chloe, Craig and Chad, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Pat O'Neill

The death has occurred of Pat O'Neill of Abbey Drive, Abbey Park, Ferrybank, Waterford/Mooncoin, Kilkenny



Pat O'Neill, Abbey Drive, Abbey Park, Ferrybank and late of Chapel St. Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Polly, brother Sim, and son-in-law Kevin, Pat will be sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa (nee Murphy), sons John, Patrick, Timmy, daughter Mary (Nolan), daughters-in-law Glenys and Rose, son-in-law John Hearn, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Pat will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 10th September, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal on Friday, 11th September, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private

To view Pat's Mass, please click link below at 9.50am on Friday:

https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Jim Russell

The family of Jim Russell (Park View, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) regretfully announce his death, after a short illness September 7 at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim, formerly of Colmanswell, Limerick. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Seamus, Nora, Lizzie, Anna and Helen. Predeceased by his daughters Mary and Sarah and his son-in-law Pat.

Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Julia, sons-in-law Tom, Dan, David and Eamon, grandsons Kieran, Dan, Darragh, Patrick, Ronan, Tadhg and Henry, granddaughters Anna, Roisin, Aideen and Christie, great-grandchildren Grace and James, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family and former work friends at Kilkenny Greyhound Track.

May Jim Rest in Peace

May our broken hearts be healed in the knowledge that Jim (Dad), a man of great faith and love for family may rest in peace in the arms of the eternal Father.

Jim's final journey will take place on Thursday (Sept. 10th) after the celebration of 11am Requiem Mass in St. Canice's Church to Foulkstown Cemetery. The family request that the house is strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Due to Covid 19 the number of people allowed inside the church is limited to a maximum of 50 people. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, Jim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.

Joan McGee

Peacefully, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents William and Ellen, and brothers Michael, Paddy and Harry. Joan will be sadly missed by sisters Marion and Nancy, niece Helen, cousin George, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joan rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, on Thursday evening at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

Joan's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Parish webcam: www.cloghparish.ie. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a maximum of 50 people allowed in the church.

Social distancing protocols remain in place, face coverings should be worn in appropriate circumstances and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging.