Volunteer Drivers needed in Kilkenny City for Irish Cancer Society
Irish Cancer Society looking for volunteer drivers
The Irish Cancer Society is seeking Volunteer Drivers to help transport cancer patients to and from their hospital chemotherapy treatments.
Volunteers are needed in Kilkenny City to help keep this vital service running.
This role is weekdays only and you must be able to commit a full day when driving. All drivers must have a roadworthy vehicle, an active email address and a valid driver's license. If interested, please click here to apply through the Irish Cancer Society website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on