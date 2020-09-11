Deaths in Kilkenny, September 21, 2020

Liz Knox

The death has occurred of Liz Knox (née Phelan), Suir Crescent, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, 9th September 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Liz will be sadly missed by her loving husband Christy, daughters Sinead (Walsh), Eithne (Knox) and Aisling (Skerritt), sons-in-law Dick and Austin, grandchildren Shona, Louise, Chloe, Craig and Chad, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Liz will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday, 11th September, from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal on Saturday, 12th September, to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice C/O Power’s Funeral Directors,Ferrybank.

Brigid (Biddy) Roche (née Morrissey)

The death has occurred of Brigid (Biddy) Roche (née Morrissey) of Glenpipe, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny on September 10, 2020. Biddy passed peacefully in the care of the Community Hospital New Ross surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Neddy and loving mother of Breda, Mary, Catherine, Bernadette, Pat, Pauline and Michael. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Doyles Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 6pm on Friday 11th September with prayers at 7pm. Social distancing guidelines apply.

Removal from Doyles Funeral Home The Old Rectory at 11.15am on Saturday 12th September to St David's Church Listerlin (Mullinarrigle) via Tullogher & passing her residence in Glenpipe) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings a max of 50 people in the church please.



Statia Sutton

The death has occurred of Statia Sutton, Fr. Sherin Place, Kickham St, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Inistioge, Kilkenny who passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Gowran Abbey, Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her loving brothers Jim,Tommy and Mike and her sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her brothers Paddy, Eddie and Sean, her sister May, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, on Saturday (Sept 12) for 3 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. (In accordance with government guidelines max of 50 in church)

Patrick (Paddy, God) Holden

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy, God) Holden of 16 Upper Cottages, Borris who died at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by the Doyle and Holden families, relatives and close friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with Covid Restrictions a private wake will take place for relatives and close friends at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 11 am on Friday followed by burial in Tinnahinch Cemetery.

Due to Covid Restrictions a maximium of 50 people can enter the Church, but people can enter the Churchyard / Graveyard while observing social distancing.