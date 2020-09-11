Funding of €166,000 for towns and villages in Kilkenny to respond and adapt to COVID-19.

A number of projects around the county have today been granted funding under the Governments Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding is to support towns and villages to respond and adapt to Covid-19.

Welcoming the news this morning, Chairman of a Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness said, “I’m delighted to welcome the news that a number of projects around the county have been approved for funding for local projects that will help with measures we have to take due to Covid-19.“

“The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise,” he said.

“This will come as very positive news for areas like Graiguenamanagh, Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Castlecomer, Callan & Thomastown and I look forward to seeing these projects complete and benefiting those areas,” said Cllr. McGuinness

The funding allocation includes €36,000 for Graignamanagh for the production of a tourist audio guide and the relocation of parking spaces to make way for footpath widening while Kilmacow was granted €22,500 for the provision of outdoor seating and tables with temporary canopy and provision of bicycle parking and a signed cycle route.

Also in the south of the county €22,500 was granted to Mooncoin for the provision of outdoor seating with table and temporary canopy to provide covered meeting area in village centre, including enhancements to car park, landscaping and plant screening while €40,000 was granted for the county for the provision of a mobile festival/cinema kit that will be available to community festivals and event providers throughout Co Kilkenny.

In Mullinavat €22,500 was granted for the provision of outdoor seating, tables and plant screening to provide outdoor meeting area with bicycle parking and €22,500 was allocated for Callan, Castlecomer, Graignamanagh and Thomastown for deep cleaning, signage and minor public realm improvements.