Gardaí appeal for information following break in at Kilkenny Retail Park
Gardaí helped with Burncourt situation
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a break in at a commercial premises in Kilkenny Retail Park.
The incident occurred between 6pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.
The premises was entered via the roof. A quantity of cash was taken.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between Tuesday and Wednesday are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on