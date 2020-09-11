Gardaí appeal for information following break in at Kilkenny Retail Park

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a break in at a commercial premises in Kilkenny Retail Park.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

The premises was entered via the roof. A quantity of cash was taken.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between Tuesday and Wednesday are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.