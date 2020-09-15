Kilkenny duo's new app could change the future of studying

Two Kilkenny-based teaching professionals have developed a new performance-based study app to enable students to improve how they approach studying, based on real time data.

EKKER has been created by brothers Carl and John Lynch, who say it is set to change the way students learn forever. The new E-learning technology removes the guesswork of study and provides students with real time data, allowing them to predict their performance, and identify the changes necessary to see improved academic results.

“Academic study is the one area which has followed a very traditional path and unlike other areas, such as sport, has not moved into this digital and performance-led space,” says EKKER CEO and co-founder John Lynch.

“We’ve seen first-hand how unmotivating unguided study is and we wanted to provide a system that will help students eliminate guesswork and deliver real performance-led data. Our students go into exams knowing what they know – the performance follows.”

Brother Carl will be well known to readers from study school Revise.ie. A qualified Economics and Maths teacher since 1991,he lives and is working in Kilkenny.

John joined Revise.ie in 2011, where he now manages the Cavan branch of the business, driving the expansion of supervised study across the entire business.

New era

The new venture comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of embracing new systems with enhanced technology.

The introduction of EKKER to the app market, could bring the education system into a new era enhancing performance by delivering content, tracking progress, and analysing data to empower individual learning and ensuring zero study waste and maximum efficiency. Users will be able to monitor, review and adjust study patterns whilst forming new study habits leading to better results and improved performance.

Among its key features, EKKER includes a means of keeping track of study session times, which subjects need more attention, how past sessions went, and a ‘fitness tracker’ for study.

It allows users to analyse study patterns with graphs and data, benefit from peer to peer analysis of real data from other students. There is also a ‘wellness hub’, a study club, and grade estimator as well.

EKKER is available now from the Android Play Store and Apple App Store – download now for a free 10-day trial. The app will cost €4.99 a month or a discounted price of €45 for a year to help improve study performance.