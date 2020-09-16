Two extra classrooms for Kilkenny school

Local TD John Paul Phelan confirms

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

New classrooms has been confirmed

St Patrick's National School in Clogh in Kilkenny is to get additional space, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Deputy Phelan has received notification that the school is to get funds to finance a special education and training room as well as a mainstream classroom.

The local TD has been in touch with the school board, principal and staff to notify them of the investment.