Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The late Lily Conway (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Lily Conway (née Ryan), Bronxville, New York and formerly of Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny. Lily, on the September 14, peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy Conway, son Jackie and sister Bernadette (Berry). Deeply regretted by her children Bernie, Pattyann and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Maddie, sons-in-law Tommy and Danny, grandchildren Caitlin, Tommy, DJ and Kristopher and great-grandchildren in New York.

Sadly missed by her Irish family, brothers Frankie, Noel, Edward and Michael and her sister Kate, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and all her extended Irish family and friends. Lily will be laid to rest in New York, in accordance with Government guidelines. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Lily's family please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Frances McDonagh (née Millett)

The death has occurred of Frances McDonagh (née Millett), Leggettsrath, Dublin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. September 15, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Frances, in her 103rd year. Beloved mother of Trish and Tony, sadly missed by her loving daughter and son, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Frances will be celebrated at 10.30am on Thursday, September 17 in St John's Church, Kilkenny, for family and close friends. (max of 50 people in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Home Care Team. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at RIP.ie.

The late Martha Murphy (née Lawlor)

The death has occurred of Martha Murphy (née Lawlor), Tulla Road, Threecastles, Kilkenny / late of Castletown, Gorey, Wexford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, son Paul, daughters, Marian, Martha, grandchildren Sarah, Chloe, Andrea, Michael, Liam, Aidan, Xavier, Willow, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Thomas, sister Josephine,nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Martha Tulla Rd., Threecastles on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 3pm in Tulla Church, Threecastles (max 25 people) followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Please observe Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and hand shaking at the residence and Church and Cemetery. You may view the Funeral Mass on this link https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/