Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, September 17, 2020

The late Martha Davin (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Martha Davin (née Kelly), Kilfera, Kilkenny. September 16, at Mount Carmel Care Home, Callan, Kilkenny. Beloved mother of Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Lesley, grandchildren Mackenzie, Harrison and Cillian, her extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Martha's family and close friends will be Celebrated on Friday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.