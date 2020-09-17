Surge in Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny

Coronavirus cases in Kilkenny are increasing at a faster rate now than anytime since last May.

An analysis of the number of people diagnosed each month since March shows that in the first 12 days of September there were 25 confirmed cases in the county. We have to go back to May to see a higher number of cases in the first 12 days of the month, when 34 people were diagnosed from May 1 to May 12.



In June there were seven people diagnosed with the virus in the first 12 days of the month and in July there was just one case in a similar time frame.

Over the summer months the cases of coronavirus in the county dropped very low, with just two people diagnosed in the whole month of July.

However, cases began to creep up again in August, when there were 47 cases of coronavirus diagnosed.



April saw the worst month for coronavirus in Kilkenny when a total of 207 people were diagnosed with the virus.



Some of the biggest one-day case figures from Kilkenny were also recorded in April - On April 13 there were 20 new cases; 19 new cases on both April 3 and 9, and 12 cases on April 11. On May 22 there were 15 cases diagnosed. The next highest totals were on six separate days in March and April when nine people were diagnosed with the virus.



In total, at time of printing, there have been 428 people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kilkenny.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) and Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) began publishing detailed, county-by-county coronavirus cases in March. The first figures for Kilkenny were released on March 15.