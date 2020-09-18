Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 17, 2020

The late Sean Hogan

The death has occurred of Sean Hogan,Portnascully, Mooncoin. Sean passed away, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Billy. Sadly missed by his brother Denis, sisters-in-law Mary and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Sean's remains will arrive on Friday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the old cemetery. House private, please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Hogan family can use the condolence link on RIP.ie.