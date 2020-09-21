Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 21, 2020

The late Mary P Fitzgerald (née Crotty)

The death has occurred of Mary P Fitzgerald (née Crotty) peacefully at home in Orchardton, Kilkenny on September 20. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alexis G FitzGerald and beloved mother of Mary, Paddy, Jacinta, Ann, John, Gerald and David FitzGerald. Predeceased by her sons Michael and Alexis FitzGerald. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Barbara, Annemarie, Jackie and Paula and son-in-law Jack, as well as her 17 grandchildren; Caroline, Alexis, Patrick, Jennifer, Nicola, Ava, Robert, Victoria, Daniel, Alexis, Holly, Gerald, Charlie, Alexis, Louis, Mary and Ben. Much loved sister of Tom, Ann, Kieran, Patricia, Pat, Bernard, Nuala, Fr James and Michael Crotty, formerly of Ayrfield, Kilkenny.

Private family ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 22 at Orchardton, Kilkenny followed by interment service at 2pm in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family, please do so at RIP.ie.

The late John Kenny

The death has occurred of John Kenny, Kiljames, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Clossgregg, Thomastown, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Sean, daughter Catherine, sister Kathleen, brothers Eamon and Danny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends and good neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. House is private, please, family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Motor Neurone Association. Please adhere to government guidelines and advice on social distancing and wearing masks. A message of sympathy can be left at RIP.ie.

The late Kevin Prendergast

The death has occurred of Kevin Prendergast (Drakelands, Kilkenny and late of Clonmel, Co Tipperary) September 20 (peacefully) after a short illness at Aut Even Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Lynda, Shane and Olga. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Louie, Eileen and Nuala, sons-in-law Peter and James, daughter-in-law Paula, his nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Kevin's family and close friends only will be Celebrated on Tuesday (Sept 22) at noon in St Mary's Cathedral (maximum of 50 people in the Cathedral) followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Kevin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie.