Extra funding for three Kilkenny heritage projects under July Stimulus

Extra funding has been secured for a number of heritage projects in Kilkenny.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan has welcomed the additional funding under the July Stimulus funding package.

The Bridewell at the Sessions House in Thomastown is to receive an additional €25,000 towards the conservation and restoration of the building to accommodate the silversmithing and jewellery course.

The restoration of an important vernacular heritage house on main street Mullinavat is to receive €35,230 towards its restoration and finally the Heritage Council is to receive a grant of €48,408 to support conservation works to Áras na hOidreachta (the Bishop’s Palace) under the Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan.

"The funding will ensure the completion of projects funded through the existing built heritage funding schemes, help prevent the deterioration of some of our valuable structures in urgent need of stabilisation and repair, as well as progress actions under the climate change action plan in relation to built heritage estate," said Minister of State Noonan.

"It will also ensure completion of projects interrupted by the Covid 19 restrictions while helping create employment for skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople."

Minister Noonan said that he was particularly delighted with the extra allocation for The Bridewell as it will now receive the maximum conservation grant from his department. ‘The Bridewell at the Sessions House is of strategic importance to the future vibrancy of Thomastown and this extra allocation will ensure that this much needed project for the community can proceed’.

The Green Party TD said that he was most grateful to all of the local authorities who continued to do such great and invaluable work in administering these built heritage schemes and to all who applied for funding.

"I was really delighted to secure additional funding for this programme under the overall package of 8.5m euro for the heritage sector under the July stimulus package," he said.

"It is vital not just for our built heritage but for local employment, for traditional skills and our local economies."