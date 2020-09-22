Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The late Michael Treacy

The death has occurred of Michael Treacy, Ballinamona, Thomastown, Kilkenny. September 21 (peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family). Loving husband of the late Sheila and much loved father of Brendan, Kevin and Michelle and the late Majella. Sadly missed by his loving sisters and brothers, Kathleen, Denis (RIP), Sr Margaret, Sr Meave, Sr Joan, Sheila, Ann, Seamus, Johnny, Tommy and Pat, together with his daughters in law Jane and Claire and son in law Stephen, beloved grandchildren Darragh, Caoimhe, Ronan and Sadie, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, godchildren and numerous other family members, beloved friends and neighbours.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Wednesday (September 23) at 2.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Flowers welcome but a donation, if desired can be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, who gave such loving and excellent care to Michael over the course of his illness. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Treacy family may do so at RIP.ie.