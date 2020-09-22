Chairman of Kilkenny County Council welcomes funding for housing retrofit

A total of €345,070 has been allocated to Kilkenny and Carlow under the Community Energy Grant Scheme will deliver energy upgrades to nine housing units according to Council Chairman Andrew McGuinness.

“Id like to welcome this funding as it will help to get more of Kilkenny and Carlow’s housing retrofitted and up to a much higher standard. These deep retrofit upgrades will include roof and wall insulation, air to water heat pump with fully integrated heating controls with remote access and replacement windows and doors, said Chairman Andrew McGuinness

“The funding may only equate to retrofitting a small number of houses, but these improvements will drastically upgrade those houses which will benefit local families,” he said.

The grants, administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), will support projects with a total investment value of almost €74 million across the country with nearly 1,500 homes and community and commercial buildings throughout receiving upgrades.