Gardaí appeal for information following a number of thefts in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a number of thefts around the county and are appealing to the public for assistance.

A council yard was broken into in Cloghabrody, Thomastown between 4.30pm on Monday and 8am the following morning. The lock was cut on a 40 foot container and a belle mixer was taken. A vehicle would have been needed to transport the cement mixer. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station.

Meanwhile gardaí in Freshford received a report of the theft of phone cable from a pole in Frankford, Gatabawn. The theft is believed to have occurred between 5pm on September 12 and 8am on September 15. 400m of cable was cut and stolen. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact gardaí.

In the south of the county a horse box was taken from a yard in Millbanks, Rosbercon between 10pm on Friday and 7.45am on Saturday. The Ifor Williams trailer is worth €2,000. Contact Thomastown Garda Station with any information.