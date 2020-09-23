Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The late Joe Dwyer

The death has occurred of Joe Dwyer, Woking, Surrey, England and formerly Croan, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Joe passed away peacefully, after a very short illness, on September 4 in England, surrounded by his loving family, in his 90th year. Predeceased by his brothers, John, Peter, Philip, Neddie, Jim and more recently Fr Christy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Frances, children Angela, Christy, Brendan, Rory, Oonagh, Conor and Colleen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Willie (Mooncoin), sisters-in-law Peggie (Croan), Mary (Cork), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, at noon in St Dunstan's Church, Woking, England and will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/woking.

The late Christy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Christy Fitzgerald, Coolnahaw, Tullogher, Kilkenny. September 21, Christy, son of the late Patrick and Stasia, peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers & sisters Mick, Tom, Jack, Jim, Pake, Eileen and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family sisters Teresa and Myra, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In keeping with current government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Listerlin for noon Requiem Mass (family & close friends max of 50 people in Church) on Thursday, September 24, passing Glenpipe and Ballyconnought Cross, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Fitzgerald family can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Ellen Kelly (neé Phelan)

The death has occurred of Ellen Kelly (neé Phelan) Barrack Street, Castlecomer, and formerly of Crosspatrick, Kilkenny. In her 98th Year. She bore her last illness as she lived her long life, with characteristic grace and dignity, and under the incomparably tender and loving care of Catherine. Ellen, loving wife of the late Eddie, and pre-deceased by her sisters May and Peg, sons-in-law Jim and Matthew. Loving Mother to Anne, Pat, Catherine, Eamonn, Helen, Mary, Gerardine, Declan, John and Margaret. Ellen leaves 29 adoring grandchildren, 38 (and counting!) great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends and valued neighbours. Enormous credit goes to Pauline and her fellow HSE carers.

Funeral cortége arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 23) at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In keeping with current Government/HSE guidelines, numbers are greatly restricted, but the ceremony can be viewed on the Castlecomer Parish website https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/. You are encouraged to leave a personal message and your memories of Ellen in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. House Private Please.

The late Colin O'Brien

The death has occurred of Colin O'Brien, Friars Hill, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Colin died on Sunday, September 20, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his mother Agnes and step-dad Dave, sister Susan, brother Brendan, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. In keeping with current Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Colin will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, September 23, in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for family and friends, followed by interment n St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. For live funeral streaming Click Here.

Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Please adhere to the HSE Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.