Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, August 24, 2020

The late Michael Joseph Tennyson

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Tennyson, Mayorga, Phillipines and late of Main Street, Urlingford, Kilkenny), September 23 after a short illness. Much loved father of David, Brian, John Michael and Brendan Sean. Predeceased by his brother Dessie and parents Michael and Brenda. Sorely missed by his sister Breda, his grandchildren Amelia and Olivia and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be arranged for Michael at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence, please use the on-line service at RIP.ie.

The late Gladys Craig (née Booth)

The death has occurred of Gladys Craig (née Booth), Loon House, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. September 22, died peacefully at Little Castle, Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Gladys, predeceased by her husband Willie, and her siblings Margaret, Bob, Leslie and Olive. Deeply regretted by her son, Robbie, her grandchildren Hazel, Neil and Keith together with their families, her nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Service for Gladys will be celebrated on Friday, September 25 at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Castlecomer, Kilkenny (R95 V5VY) for family and close friends (max of 50 people in church). Burial immediately after Service in the adjoining church grounds.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Gladys’ family may do so in condolences section on RIP.ie.

The late Liam Broderick

The death has occurred of Liam Broderick, Luton, England and formerly 29 St Mary`s Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Liam died peacefully on September 4, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Bill and Mai Broderick. Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, daughter Caroline, sons John and Danny, son in law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Danny, John, Andrew and Thomas, sisters Bridget, Maryann and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral mass will take place at The Vale Cemetery, Luton on Thursday, September 24 at 2 pm. For those unable to attend Liam's Funeral Mass because of current restrictions it can be viewed on the following link : log onto www.obitus.com, username Saja 7440, Password 970088. Messages of condolence can placed on the condolence page at RIP.ie.

The late Fintan Walshe

The death has occurred of Fintan Walshe, Watree Lodge, Gowran, Kilkenny. September 23. Will be missed by his wife Grace, daughter Caroline, son Derek, daughter in law Seona, grandchildren Matthew, Robert, and Henry, brothers, sisters, and extended family. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Church of the Assumption, Gowran. Burial immediately afterwards in Paulstown Cemetery. Condolences can be left on RIP.ie.