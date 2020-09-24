Kilkenny abuzz with word of €5.3 million Lotto jackpot win

Kilkenny is abuzz this afternoon with word that there's been a winner of last night's €5.3 million lottery jackpot.

It's not known been confirmed yet who bought the winning ticket, but the store that sold it is to be revealed in the morning. The National Lottery has been encouraging Kilkenny lotto players to check their tickets to see if they are the big winner.

The winner of the ticket is advised to sign the back of it and keep it in a very safe place.

The winning numbers last night were: 02, 05, 07, 29, 38, 42. The bonus number was 27.

More as we get it.