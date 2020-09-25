Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 25, 2020

The late Dennis Feehan

The death has occurred of Dennis Feehan, Grennan, Attanagh, Laois / Kilkenny. Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Anne. Dearly loved husband of Brigid and father of Marie, Sarah, Annette, Denis, John, Padraic, Brian and Leo. Adored grandfather to his beloved grandchildren Donnacha, Roisin, Jack, John, Amelia, Rebecca, Alex, Ben, Laura, Chloe and Finn. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Norah and Mary, sister-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill. This can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Offers of condolence can be made on RIP.ie.