Revealed - €5.3 million lotto winning ticket bought in family shop in Talbot's Inch!

A family run service station on the outskirts of Kilkenny city has sold Wednesday’s winning Lotto ticket worth €5,395,798 the National Lottery has confirmed this morning.

This golden ticket was sold at DeLoughry’s Gala store in Talbot’s Inch on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the newly minted Lotto millionaire and has called on all players in the county to urgently check their tickets to see if they are the big winner.

Owner of the winning store, John DeLoughry took over the running of the family business from his parents Jack and Anne in 2012 and they were spending time together when John received the call from the National Lottery to give them the incredible news.

“We’re absolutely gobsmacked. When you hear about a big Lotto win such as this, you never think that it could be you who sells the lucky ticket to change somebody’s life. The shop has been open since 1983 but we only started selling lottery tickets as recently as 2016. That’s a massive vindication now seeing as how we have sold a jackpot winning ticket just four years later. It will be a memorable day to be able to celebrate this win with my mother and father who have been incredibly supportive to me and the business, it really is just magical for us and we aren’t even the jackpot winners,” said the young retailer.

He added: “There is a huge buzz about Kilkenny city at the moment and it’s exactly the kind of good news that everybody needs. Last week, there was a big EuroMillions win in the town (€116,116) which was followed by this €5.4 million win so we’re definitely on a roll. We have a whole host of different customers coming into the store; a lot of locals while we would also get a lot of visitors to the two local hospitals so the winner really could be anyone. Whoever it is, we will be celebrating on their behalf in the store today and we wish them every success with their new found fortune,”

This latest Lotto win is the 10th jackpot win so far in 2020 with almost €50 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

The winning Lotto numbers (Wednesday 23rd September) are: 02, 05, 07, 29, 38, 42 and the Bonus number is: 27.



This is the 25th Lotto jackpot to be won in Kilkenny since the Lotto game began in 1988. These 25 jackpots totalled are worth more than €34.7 million. So far in this year more than €100 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 16 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.