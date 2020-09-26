Kilkenny can look forward to a number of festivals over the coming months, which have been carefully planned to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Kilkenomics, Kilkenny Cat Laughs and Subtitle will all take place in November with programmes to be announced over the coming weeks.

Kilkenny Animated presents Wolfwalkers Month, a celebration of the new Cartoon Saloon film, which is set in Kilkenny will also take place during the month of October.

This event will include hometown premiere screenings of the highly-anticipated film by Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon, spectacular projections of images from the film on the walls of Kilkenny Castle and a stunning exhibition at the Butler Gallery.

Wolfwalkers

The people of Kilkenny will also be in with a chance to watch the Irish premiere of the film early next month, weeks before its national release on October 30.

Naoise Nunn, who is the festival representative on the Kilkenny Tourism Recovery Taskforce, which is chaired by the CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne confirmed that funding has been granted by Fáilte Ireland to support Wolfwalkers Month and said that the event had been planned with compliance to Covid-19 regulations in mind.

“We are taking account of spikes in Covid-19 cases in nearby counties and we planned this event with that in mind and many of the events are outdoors.”