As Kilkenny Covid cases rise people are urged to follow NPHET advice

It’s never been more important to follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Kilkenny people are being told.



Kilkenny City municipal district chairman, Cllr John Coonan, told councillors at their recent meeting that it was never more important they encourage the full support and adherence to NPHET guidelines.



“We all have a personal responsibility,” Cllr Coonan said.

The district chairman was also anxious to “disassociate” himself with remarks from a Fianna Fail TD who criticised Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn.

TD Marc MacSharry was reported as saying during a Fianna Fail party meeting Dr Glynn should not give regular TV briefings because he was ‘scaring the bejaysus’ out of people.

Cllr Coonan said we all rely on the guidelines and advice and particularly that of Dr Glynn and his team, which is vital to us.



Kilkenny Covid-19 cases Update

Meanwhile, the number of cases of Covid-19 continue to increase in Kilkenny.

Up to September 19, which was the last day of county-by-county published figures as we went to print, there have been 35 people diagnosed with Covid-19 this month.



This brings the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in Kilkenny, since last March, to 438.

The rate of infection has remained fairly consistent in September, with 13 cases the first week, 12 the second week, while 10 people were diagnosed in the third week of the month.