21st birthday fundraisers for Aislinn Centre

Jumping out of airplanes, a head shave, a 24-hour non-stop cycle - these are just some of the challenges being undertaken by the staff and supporters of the Aiseirí Aislinn centre in Ballyragget to mark the centre’s 21st birthday.



For more than two decades the centre has helped young people with addiction issues. Now the staff are turning some of their attention to the building itself with the hope of making it an even better facility for those they help and support.



To celebrate the 21st birthday of the centre more than 22 people, so far, are taking part in eight different events - nine people will skydive, three people are completing a mountain climb, one staff member is dying her hair two colours, one female staff member is shaving her head, five people are completing a 100km walk in a month, one staff member will run 200km in a month, one person is completing a 24hour non-stop cycle, and male staff will be waxed!



Dr. Sophia Keane, Centre Manager, explained: “These vital funds will support the development of our health and fitness programme. It will also support the development of the House, i.e. centre renovations, health and fitness equipment.” Already the staff have got to work themselves, painting the bedrooms.



“I would like to thank everybody last year for their continuous support in fundraising, particularly to Clogh Handball Alley, and to the Lyons Club. This enabled us to create a sensory room for our residents,” Dr Keane said.



You can donate to the charity in several ways:

by phone at 0568833777

on the Aiseiri website aiseiri.ie

by post to Dr. Sophia Keane, Centre Manager, Aiseiri Aislinn, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, R95 R859

sponsorship cards are available at the centre reception in Ballyragget

or donate online at Go Fund Me – https://gf.me/u/yrta9s.



You can also Google ‘Aiseirí Aislinn Go Fund Me’ to see the individual events that are part of this fundraiser.



Aislinn was established in 1998 and was the country’s first Adolescent Residential Addiction Treatment Centre. This was led by Sr. Veronica Mangan. Aiseiri provides community and residential services to help young people, adults and families overcome addiction and lead meaningful lives in recovery. Each year they provide support for over 100 young people and their families. Aislinn is the only non-profit organisation in the republic of Ireland to offer an abstinence based residential addiction treatment service, underpinned by the Minnesota Model, to minors. This is a six-week programme, and they also provide a detoxification service to meet the specific needs of the young people.

Aiseiri Aislinn accepts referrals from HSE, the Probation Service, Tusla, private health insurance, and privately funded.