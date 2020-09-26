Breaking: Gardaí investigate death of man (42) in Kilkenny City

Body discovered in Friary Street residence

Sam Matthews

Sam Matthews

Kilkenny

Friary Street, Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the death of a man in his forties at a residence on Friary Street in the city.

Emergency services attended the scene yesterday, where the body of a 42-year-old male was discovered. A post-mortem has been conducted at Waterford Regional Hospital today. Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the death.

