Breaking: Gardaí investigate death of man (42) in Kilkenny City
Body discovered in Friary Street residence
Friary Street, Kilkenny
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the death of a man in his forties at a residence on Friary Street in the city.
Emergency services attended the scene yesterday, where the body of a 42-year-old male was discovered. A post-mortem has been conducted at Waterford Regional Hospital today. Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the death.
More to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on