Come on Cats, show your county pride - get ready to celebrate Kilkenny Day!

Kilkenny is to celebrate all that is unique about the county with Kilkenny Day.

Devised by Kilkenny Co Council the initiative, which will take place on Sunday, October 11, will be a celebration of the county's many communities, heritage, environment, food and hospitality.

Kilkenny Day will consist of a packed programme of events that will run across the city and county, showcasing the very best the county has to offer and encourage people to discover new places and activities in the county.

Kilkenny Day will be supported by a proactive digital media campaign, where a number of competitions and information on the various events will be highlighted across dedicated Kilkenny Day social media platforms.

A key element of the day will be that communities are encouraged to wear black and amber on the day to demonstrate pride in the county colours. Among the many other events set to take place are:

Ring Those Bells

As part of the programme and as a mark of appreciation to all the frontline workers’, the air corp will do a ‘fly pass’ over the city and all churches, chapels and places of worship will be asked to ring their bells at 3pm on Sunday 11th and people will be asked to ring a bell outside their home.

Let’s Taste Kilkenny

On the day, many restaurants and eateries across the county will serve their favourite Kilkenny produce and add dishes to their menu that signify the culinary history of the counties best loved food.

Know the Nore

Know the Nore will have an environmental theme. People will be invited to a talk on the Nore Vision Project, bring along a bag of litter and in return receive a branded bag.

Bling your Bike

A focus on getting outdoors will be very much part of Kilkenny Day. People will be encouraged to get out on their bikes and take part in a photo competition on the day. Primary students will be asked to cycle to School on Friday, October 9 in return for a no uniform day!

Own Your County... Know Your County

Many of the county and cities best loved tourist attractions will be giving free admission on the day! Including Medieval Mile Museum, Kilkenny Castle, Rothe House and many more. In addition, guided walks running through some of the city’s best loved gardens and courtyards will take place on the day.

Conversations with Cats

Celebrity chef Edward Hayden will host a series of online chats with some of Kilkenny’s best loved heroes and celebrities on the day.

"We are delighted to be launching Kilkenny Day," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Andrew McGuinness. "This initiative is an extension of the many campaigns the county has in recent times to promote tourism and rediscover all that is wonderful about Kilkenny.

"It is also a celebration of everything that is positive and resilient about our county and pride in our people, communities and our surroundings. We look forward to individuals, families and communities getting out and embracing the day and joining us in the many exciting events. We are also urging the importance that people to adhere to social distancing and HSE guidelines on the day."

"Kilkenny Co Council is working with a number of partners, member of the local community and agencies to ensure this will be a day to remember for everyone," added Tim Butler, Director of Services at Kilkenny Co Council. "We would like to thank everyone who is playing a role in the organisation and look forward to making this an annual event in our county’s events calendar."