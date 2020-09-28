Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, September 28, 2020

The late Senan Walsh

The death has occurred of Senan Walsh, Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Senan passed away suddenly at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Tommie and Annie, brothers Christy and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Nicola, son-in-law John, grandchildren Mia and Joe, brothers Sonny, Billy and Thomas, sisters Maudie, Reidie and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Walsh family can use the online service at RIP.ie. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Philomena Dooley (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Philomena Dooley (née Walsh) Tinryland, Carlow / Threecastles, Kilkenny / Shinrone, Offaly on September 26 at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Fintan, much loved mother of Marie Gardiner (Tinryland) and adored grandmother of Aoibh, Fintan and Anna. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, brother Frank, sister Maeve, sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Shinrone, Offaly, followed by burial in The New Cemetery, Shinrone, Offaly.

The late Keith Jeffrey Gill

The death has occurred of Keith Jeffrey Gill, London and formerly Balally Hill, Dundrum, Dublin / Kilkenny. Passed away suddenly on September 18 at Watford General Hospital. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his son Jeffrey, partner Sharon and her son Leo, dad and mam Greg and Emily Gill, his brother Warren and his family Breda (nee Doyle, Gortlug, Kilkenny), Isabel, Tadgh and Aisling, his sister Lisa, her partner Michael and baby Amelia.

Funeral will take place on Thursday, October 1, at Breakspear Crematorium, Ruislip, Middlesex, HA4 7 HJ, at 3.15pm in the West Chapel. Keith's ashes will be interred along side his brother Jeff in Ireland at a later date. Messages of condolence for Keith's family may be left at RIP.ie. Funeral may be viewed online at www.obitus.com.

The late Michael Davis

The death has occurred of Michael Davis and formerly of UK, on September 25. Mike died peacefully at his home, in the presence of his loving partner Geraldine. Mike will be missed by his partner Geraldine, his daughters Leanne and Carrie, his son-in-law Tom, Carrie's partner Caroline, grandchildren Theo and Rowan, brother Graham, sister-in-law Janice, nephews, nieces, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. House strictly private at all times please. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team. https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please do so by using the condolence link at RIP.ie.