Work begins on water mains replacement at Fatima Place in Kilkenny

Irish Water working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council are returning to Fatima Place in Kilkenny today to replace ageing back yard water mains and providing new service connections for residents in the area.

The work once complete will provide a more reliable water supply, improve water quality and reduce high levels of leakage.

"Back yard services are usually shared, running through a number of neighbouring properties, making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since all properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties and usually result in low pressure," said Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead.

"The works on Fatima Place will involve the construction of approximately 100 new service connections for properties. It is likely that the service connections currently serving these properties are made from lead. All new service connections will be made with modern high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic pipes to ensure a safer, more reliable water supply."

The benefits of the back yard service works include:

A Reliable Water Supply – Replacing the old water mains with new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers in the area

Reduced Leaks – Replacement of old water mains and service connections in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Improved Water Quality – Removing existing old cast iron and lead from the water network and replacing them with new plastic pipes will reduce the risk of contamination.

Improved Operation and Maintenance – These works will deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

Engagement with local resident

Contractors working on behalf of Irish Water have been liaising with local residents in order to survey their properties.

A survey is required at each property to assess the current water connection arrangement for that property and discuss the best way to connect the new service to the customer homes. Access to the customers property is required to undertake this survey.

Depending on ground conditions, house orientation and accessibility a number of options for the connection will be discussed with the homeowner including:

Directional drilling beneath the dwelling

False downpipe connection to the front of the dwelling

Replacement connection via side access passage of dwelling

New front of dwelling connection to internal water tank

Customers to benefit from these improvement works have been or will be contacted directly by Coffey Northumbrian Ltd to provide information about the required works and to discuss a suitable time to carry out an individual survey.

The works when they commence may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Irish Water says it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

Customer queries can be directed to 1850278278 or @IWCare on Twitter.