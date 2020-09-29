Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The late Joe Daly

The death has occurred of Joe Daly, Golf Links Road, Newpark, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballingarry, Limerick. September 28, peacefully, at his home, Joe, in his 99th year, beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kit), sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated on Wednesday (30th Sept) at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends with a max of 50 people in the church. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Mass be be be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Joe's family may do so at RIP.ie.

The late Billy O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Billy O'Dwyer, Whitehall Road West, Terenure, Dublin 12 and formerly of Foulkstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence on Sunday, September 27. Pre-deceased by his parents Philip and Johanna, brothers Michael, Noel and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Ann, sons Philip and James, daughters Ann Marie and Siobháin, brother Joe, sisters Moira, Kathleen and Ann, grandchildren, great - grandchild, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current HSE and government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Billy will be reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny on Tuesday evening at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. (Maximum 50 people in the Church). Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/jwRRPMdNJqA

The late Patrick (Patsy) Power

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Power, late of Ard-na-Greine, Piltown, Kilkenny. Died September 28. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, son Fergal, grandsons Zach and Max, granddaughter Sarah, great-granddaughter Ellie, loving sister Mabel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in Piltown Church at 11am on Wednesday, September 30, followed by burial in Ballyduff Lower Cemetery, Waterford.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THE FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE ON RIP.IE AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.