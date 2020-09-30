Gardaí in Kilkenny asking people to be "Fraud Smart" following increase in complaints

Gardaí in Kilkenny have received an increased number of complaints in relation to phone, computer and cyber scams.

“We are asking people to be fraud smart. Most people would believe that they are fraud savvy however fraudsters are now more sophisticated than ever and we need to do more to protect ourselves from becoming victims of fraud,” said Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon.

Gardaí are warning the public to be aware of phone scams, text message fraud, and email scams (phishing) and are asking people to be aware, be alert and to be secure.