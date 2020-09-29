€100,000 boost for Graignamanagh Library upgrade

Graignamanagh Library is to receive a significant upgrade with €100,000 secured under the Libraries Small Scale Capital Works 2020.

It follows a successful application from Kilkenny County Council. The works to be done include roof works, external windows and high level glazing. The total cost of what’s needed is €420,000 so additional funding will be required, and various options will be explored.

Local TD John Paul Phelan said the funding would make a ‘real difference’ to the library buildings as it adapts to the new public health guidelines.

“Libraries play such an important role in our communities in terms of learning, self- development and for recreational purposes. This funding will ensure that these libraries have all the equipment that they need and are modern facilities that can be used now and for future generations in Kilkenny," he said.

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said the funding was a big boost, and while additional funding was required, it was a great great.

"This has been a project that we have been working on for the last number of years and I am delighted to finally see funding committed," he said.

“I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge Our very hard working library staff in Graignamanagh and indeed throughout the county, and also to the local authority for a very comprehensive application to the department.”