Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The late Catherine Duggan (née Brown)

The death has occurred of Catherine Duggan (née Brown), Ballinakill, Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Gracedieu, Waterford. Catherine passed away suddenly. Wife of the late Dick and mother of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann-Marie, Marj, Trish and Linda, sons Darren, Jack, Andrew and Jason, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Catherine will be reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle and Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.30pm until 8pm. Arriving on Friday at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat (via her residence) for Requiem Mass at noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Duggan family can use the online service at RIP.ie.

The late Edmond Duggan

The death has occurred of Edmond Duggan, Tramore, Waterford / Mullinavat, Kilkenny, on Tuesday, September 29. Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday, September 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Reposing at his residence in Garrygaug, Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny on Thursday evening. Private family cremation on Friday. For those who wish to participate at Edmond’s reposal at James Falconers Funeral Home please follow the link http://churchcam.mts.ie/falconers/

In accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Edmond’s reposal and cremation will take place privately. If you wish to leave a condolence message we suggest you use the online condolence page on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time. Any further enquiries to James Falconer Funeral Directors.