Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, October 1, 2020

The late Michael Casey

The death has occurred of Michael Casey, 'Avondale', Parkview Drive, Kilkenny and formerly Kildorrery, Cork died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gerardine, brothers Paudie and Deggie, sisters-in-law Joan and Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his residence on Friday at noon to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass for family and close friends (max. 50 people) at 1pm followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations to Kilkenny /Carlow Homecare Team also welcome.

As per Covid-19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. For people unable to attend Michael's Funeral, it can be viewed on Urlingford Parish webcam and messages of condolence can be placed on the page at RIP.ie.