Kilkenny supermarket seeks to replace shop with larger store - and build 13 houses

A supermarket giant is seeking planning permission to demolish one of its existing stores in Kilkenny and replace it with a larger store, and build 13 houses nearby.

Lidl Ireland GmbH has sought planning permissions for a development consisting of the construction of a new discount foodstore supermarket and a residential housing scheme at the Waterford Road in Kilkenny. The proposed development would entail:

The demolition of the existing single-storey discount foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) measuring 1,727 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,286 sqm and the demolition of existing single storey dwelling measuring 166 sqm and domestic garage measuring 32 sqm;

The construction of a single-storey (with mezzanine plant deck) mono-pitch (with flat roof loading bay) discount foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) measuring 2,412 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,662 sqm on an extended site, along with associated car parking, free standing and building mounted signage, covered trolley bay, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging points, roof mounted solar panels, refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment, cycle parking, boundary treatments (including retaining structures), modification and extension of existing drainage, utility and services infrastructure and connections;

The construction of a residential housing scheme of 13 two-storey dwellings, along with associated vehicular and pedestrian access to Waterford Road, car parking, public open space, hard and soft landscaping (including removal of existing), boundary treatments (including retaining structures), public lighting, along with the provision of, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.

A decision from the council is due on November 16.