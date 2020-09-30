Packed list of events unveiled for Kilkenny Day on October 11

Kilkenny County Council has launched the full programme of events for Kilkenny Day on Sunday, October 11.

Kilkenny Day will consist of a huge line-up of events and activities that will celebrate all that is unique about the county; its many communities, heritage, environment, food and hospitality. The programme of events will run across the city and county showcasing the very best the county has to offer.

The full programme of Kilkenny Day events will be distributed to nearly 12,000 households across the county next week, which will give the public an opportunity to view the full listing and select which events they would like to attend.

The full programme consists of:

‘Ring Those Bells’

As part of the programme and as a mark of appreciation to all the frontline workers’, the air corp will do a ‘fly pass’ over the city and all churches, chapels and places of worship will be asked to ring their bells at 3pm on Sunday and people will be asked to ring a bell outside their home.

‘Let’s Taste Kilkenny’

For ‘Kilkenny Day’ we have asked all Kilkenny City and County eateries to select their favourite Kilkenny ingredients and create a special Kilkenny Day menu. For participating restaurants, hotels, cafes and gastro pubs see our Kilkenny Day Facebook page. Make your booking directly with the venues and #tastekilkenny on October 11!

‘Know the Nore’

‘Know the Nore’ will have an environmental theme, where people will be invited to a talk on the Nore Vision Project, bring along a bag of litter and in return receive a branded bag. There are two trail walk options on the day, a 12km moderate walk from Kilkenny to Bennettsbridge (12km) walk or if you would like a shorter 2.5km walk, the Canal Loop is another option. Meet at the tennis court in the County Council car park John Street. Starting at 10am (to 11am) walkers will set off every 15 minutes after their introductory talk on The Nore Vision Project. Let us know you are coming along: Email info@norevision.ie or call 089 6124914

‘Bling your Bike’

A focus on getting outdoors will be very much part of Kilkenny Day, with people being encouraged to ‘bling’ or decorate their bikes and get outdoors and take part in a photo competition on the day. Primary students will be asked to cycle to School on Friday, October 9 in return for a ‘no uniform day’!

‘Conversations with Cats’

Tune in on the day as celebrity Chef, Edward Hayden will host a series of online chats with some of Kilkenny’s best loved heroes and celebrities on the day!

Own Your County..Know Your County

For Kilkenny Day, be a tourist in your own city and county and get out to see any sites that you haven’t visited before. Many are opening their doors and welcoming you in for free. For participating venues, see our Facebook page. Upload your photos to our Facebook page and tag #kilkennyday. Wear black and amber to be in with a chance to win ‘best dressed local visitor.

Walking Tour - Sculpture Trail

The trail opens up heritage gardens and courtyards at the heart of Kilkenny, and encourages participants to rediscover the city through fresh eyes. Beginning from the courtyard of Castle Yard and the Butler House Gardens, you’ll walk through Kilkenny Castle Park, The Medieval Mile, and the Butler Gallery at Evans’ Home, as well as taking in art at shopfronts, hotels and unexpected locations. Guided walking tours will commence from The Kiosk on the Parade 11am and 2pm. Booking essential via our Kilkenny Day Facebook page.

Let's Shop Kilkenny

Kilkenny is a great place to shop with an array of fabulous clothing, jewellery, gift, household, craft and hardware shops to choose from throughout the city and county. We have a special ‘Kilkenny Day’ treat for anyone looking for style advice. Siobhan Donohoe, a Kilkenny woman who loves fashion will be available for one to one style advice at various locations around the city. To book a slot with Siobhan see our Facebook page. Participating shops will display their offers in the shop window and will share the offers on our Kilkenny Day Facebook page.

Local Food Showcased

So that you can stock up on great local ingredients ahead of ‘Kilkenny Day’ we have organised an online ‘showcase’ of the tasty range of food products made by our fabulous artisan producers across the county. Join the effervescent, life-loving Kilkenny culinary duo, Edward Hayden and Anne Neary who will take a virtual food tour of the County and chat about what makes Kilkenny such a great foodie destination. See Kilkenny Day Facebook page for details

Kilkenny Born Authors

“A Chapter of Kilkenny Authors Map” – from the Banim brothers in Kilkenny City to the O’Leary clan in Graiguenamanagh, discover a number of interesting authors from Kilkenny City and County. This is a digital interactive map of authors which has been devised in conjunction with the GIS section in Kilkenny County Council. Travel around the county, digitally – each location has images and a short biography of local authors.

Our 'Elders' are Our Heroes

For Kilkenny Day we are bringing music into the grounds of city and county nursing homes. We want to acknowledge the patience and understanding of the fantastic residents and their families who have had to contend with challenging times over the past 6 months. They have shown such grace and dignity. We also want to commend the great work of all that staff that care for the residents. We hope that the sound of music from some of Kilkenny’s great musicians will lift all of their spirits!

Literary Kilkenny

Organised by Kilkenny Library Services, two literary historical podcasts will take place to mark Kilkenny Day. The first will explore the story of St Canice and the second will investigate a compendium of Kilkenny facts and trivia about the city and county. Both are available on the Kilkenny Digital Archive and on www.kilkenny.ie.

Cat's Eye Competition

How well do you know Kilkenny people who are in the ‘public eye’? With masks being a feature of life at the moment we all must become better at recognising people by their eyes! We will show you six pairs of eyes and you must guess who’s eyes they are! Email your answers to kilkennyday@kilkennycoco.ie by October 11.

Own Black and Amber

Let’s show how proud we are to BE Kilkenny! Let’s own black and amber for the day! Dress yourself, your home, your street, your village and your pets in black and amber on Sunday, October 11. Upload your photo to our Facebook page and tag #kilkennyday. The photo with the most number of likes wins a Kilkenny Day prize in a number of categories!

Raffle for Cancer

Relay for Life Kilkenny Committee are organising a very exciting raffle to raise much needed funds to support the ongoing work of the Irish Cancer Society. The money raised will be used locally to fund Night Nurses, caring for patients in their home at end of life, and to provide transport for patients attending Hospital for treatments and appointments. Tickets, priced at just €5 each or three for €10, will be on sale at vantage points throughout the city during the Kilkenny Day.

”We are very excited to announce the full listing of events for Kilkenny Day," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Andrew McGuiness.

"This is a varied programme with something for everyone, from children, adults, families and the elderly, so we look forward to people coming out on the day and making the most of our great county!”

"On behalf of Kilkenny County Council, I would like to thank the various groups, communities, businesses and organisations who have got behind the organisation of Kilkenny Day and volunteered their time and energy to ensuring the day will be a resounding success.”

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan has also welcomed the initiative.

“This is an initiative that will lift the hearts of Kilkenny people in the City and County and I welcome it particularly in this difficult time. We should all take this opportunity to celebrate our Kilkenny heritage and get involved," he said.