Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 2, 2020

The late Jack Moore

The death has occurred of Jack Moore, Togher Road, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, October 1. Predeceased by his son Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, daughters Anne (Hayes) and Paula, son Sean, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at 3pm for family and and close friends (50 people max). Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke'sHospital, Kilkenny.

For those who can't attend, Jack's funeral mass can be viewed on the Urlingford parish webcam and condolences can be left on the page provided at RIP.ie. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face coverings.