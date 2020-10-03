Age friendly initiative at National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny this autumn

The National Design & Craft Gallery has introduced age-friendly opening hours this autumn.

The initiative is part of the Kilkenny Age Friendly County Strategy 2017 – 2022 and is designed to provide dedicated times for older people to access public spaces in a protected way.

The current exhibition at NDCG is called GENERATION and it tells the stories of craft skills passed down, including families of metal-smiths, furniture-makers and weavers. It also celebrates inspiration of the wild Irish landscape, love of language and driving need to create.

GENERATION tells of the invaluable skills, knowledge and ways of looking at the world that are often passed from older members of families to young.



Susan Holland, National Design & Craft Gallery Curator stated that the gallery is delighted to extend a special invitation to older members of our community.

“Our friendly team are happy to share interesting stories of our makers, have a chat, or indeed give you space to reflect. Culture and craft can inspire, comfort and connect us, which are all the more needed in these trying times,” she added.

The National Design & Craft Gallery is keen to support older members of the community to feel comfortable and welcome at its space .

From 10am to 11am every Thursday, the gallery will prioritise visitors aged 70+. They have also partnered with Kilkenny Design Centre to offer a 10% discount on tea or coffee with a scone at the cosy café and sunny terrace in Castle Yard.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council and Chair of the Kilkenny Age Friendly Alliance Colette Byrne welcomed the initiative.

“This initiative supports the Kilkenny Age Friendly County Strategy 2017 – 2022. This initiative is just the latest by local business and organisations which help promote civic participation in our cultural amenities and supports our work in establishing Kilkenny as a great place to grow old for our current and future generations’ .

The gallery is situated through the arches of Kilkenny Design Centre in the Castle Yard and is open Wednesday – Sunday with free admission.

In light of Covid-19 visitors to the gallery are asked to wear a face mask, sanitise their hands, follow one-way arrows and ensure social distancing. Only 12 people are allowed in the gallery at any one time.

For more information on visiting the gallery, our exhibitions and programmes visit: www.ndcg.ie