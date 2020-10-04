Kilkenny audiences stunned by beauty of Cartoon's Saloon's Wolfwalkers at hometown premiere screenings

Local audiences are getting the opportunity to enjoy special hometown premiere screenings of Wolfwalkers this weekend as part of the Kilkenny Animated festival.

WolfWalkers’ is a mesmerising animation set in Kilkenny in 1650 and features Kilkenny Castle, the old Market Cross and the streetscapes of medieval Kilkenny so beloved of visitors to the city to this day in real life.

Set in a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Exquisitely beautiful artwork and a stunning score ensure that the magic and power of this ancient story remain with the audience long after they finish watching the film. Enchanting to its core Wolfwalkers shows us the power of friendship and the magic that exists all around us in the natural world that we place under threat.

Wolfwalkers goes on general release in Ireland on October 30.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Kilkenny based four-time Academy Award nominated Cartoon Saloon’s latest animated feature, WolfWalkers, Kilkenny Animated in conjunction with Failte Ireland have organised a month long series of outdoor and indoor exhibitions and events throughout October.

Kilkenny Animated is a festival of visual storytelling, incorporating cartoons, animation and illustration in a series of exhibitions, talks, performances, workshops and experiences that celebrate the creativity and craft of the visual image and is hosted by Cartoon Saloon.